BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 EN3 Co Ltd :
* Says Suwon District Prosecutor's Office rejected embezzlement case about CEO of the company Jung Yeong Wu claimed by internal director Lee Jun
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/owTiZi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016