Jan 4 Shimachu Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 425,700 shares for 1.31 billion yen in total in December, 2016

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 7, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.3 million shares for 3.83 billion yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/FwvzHb

