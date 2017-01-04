BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Shimachu Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 425,700 shares for 1.31 billion yen in total in December, 2016
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 7, 2016
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.3 million shares for 3.83 billion yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/FwvzHb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)