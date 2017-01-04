BRIEF-Daeduck Electronics to buy stake in Daeduck GDS for 29.09 bln won
* Says it will buy 1.8 million shares of DAEDUCK GDS Co Ltd, a printed circuit board firm, for 29.09 billion won
Jan 4 UB Care Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 719,231 shares(42.7 percent stake) of B-bros, a database and online information service firm, for 6 billion won
* Says transaction settlement date was amended to Jan. 4 from Jan. 6
* Original announcement was published on Nov. 4, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/WMyKFp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will buy 1.8 million shares of DAEDUCK GDS Co Ltd, a printed circuit board firm, for 29.09 billion won
* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH INTENTION OF ACQUIRING A MARKETING COMPANY