Jan 4 UB Care Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 719,231 shares(42.7 percent stake) of B-bros, a database and online information service firm, for 6 billion won

* Says transaction settlement date was amended to Jan. 4 from Jan. 6

* Original announcement was published on Nov. 4, 2016

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/WMyKFp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)