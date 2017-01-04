** Steel Strips Wheels Ltd gains as much as 6.6 pct to 700 rupees, highest since Oct 25

** The steel wheel rims manufacturer sees volume sale of 3.7 mln in Q4 FY 2016-17 as compared with 3.3 mln in Q3

** Quarterly volume growth driven by passenger cars, growth in tractors and truck segment

** Says CV segment seeing very good demand for Q4 "will surely negate demonetisation impact" bit.ly/2hQUuQu