Jan 4 Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc :

* Says it repurchased 3,476,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of 1,692,623,000 yen in total, as of Dec. 30, 2016

* Says previous plan disclosed on Feb. 22, 2016

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/4547Vr

