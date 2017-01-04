BRIEF-Ericsson appoints Erik Ekudden as new CTO
* Says Ekudden will be responsible for building on Ericsson's strength in technology to support new and existing customers, focusing on innovation to transform the networks for the future
Jan 4 Seven Star Works Co Ltd :
* Says an investment association has sold 6.5 percent stake(1.1 million shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 3.0 percent from 9.5 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/kI8vbJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Ekudden will be responsible for building on Ericsson's strength in technology to support new and existing customers, focusing on innovation to transform the networks for the future
* March quarter net profit 6.3 million rupees versus 2.1 million rupees year ago