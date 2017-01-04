BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 New Pride Corp :
* Says 1.85 billion won worth of its 6th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 637,209 shares of the company, at 2,897 won per share, as of Jan. 4
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/AraHVd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016