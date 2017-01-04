BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Tonymoly Co Ltd :
* Says Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc has acquired 889,485 shares of the company, increasing its stake in the company up to 5.0 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/NBBBU6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)