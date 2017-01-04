BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Shinsegae Food Co Ltd :
* Says Allianz Global Investors Korea Limited has acquired 2.1 percent stake(81,118 shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company up to 7.4 percent from 5.3 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/79JIVF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)