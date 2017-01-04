BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 NHN Entertainment Corp :
* Says it will acquire 154,686 shares of Incross Co Ltd , an advertising firm, to create synergy through the company's data management platform business and Incross Co Ltd's video ad network platform business
* Says it will hold 15.6 percent stake(483,730 shares) in Incross Co Ltd after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Al90Gx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016