BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Xiamen Sunrise Group Co Ltd
* Says its controlling shareholder and parties acting in concert plan to unload up to 7.15 percent stake in the company in next six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hRCGEH
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)