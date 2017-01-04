BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 EN3 Co Ltd :
* Sees full year revenue to be 65 billion won for FY 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/W5euGa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)