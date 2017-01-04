BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Chengdu Hongqi Chain Co Ltd
* Says its shareholder unloads 2.4 percent stake in the company on Jan 4, taking its holdings to less than 5 percent after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iOuZhd
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)