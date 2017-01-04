BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Zhonghang Heibao Co Ltd
* Says its shares to halt trading on Jan 5 as company needs to check on reasons behind huge price swings
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iOw3lc
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016