BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Tongwei Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement to set up solar cell JV with registered capital at 800 million yuan ($115.27 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hQuAhs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9400 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)