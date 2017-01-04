BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Chongqing Changan Automobile
* Says it sold 278,665 vehicles in December versus 244,109 vehicles year ago
* Says it sold 3,063,403 vehicles in 2016 versus 2,776,514 vehicles year ago
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2hQlu49
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2hQlu49
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016