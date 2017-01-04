Jan 4 Yunnan Hongxiang Yixintang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($216.13 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, share trade to resume on Jan 5

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hQmu8v; bit.ly/2hPBuOY

($1 = 6.9404 Chinese yuan renminbi)