BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Yunnan Hongxiang Yixintang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($216.13 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, share trade to resume on Jan 5
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hQmu8v; bit.ly/2hPBuOY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9404 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)