ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
BANGALORE, Jan 04The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 29200 ICS-201(B22mm) 30100 ICS-102(B22mm) 30600 ICS-103(23mm) 34200 ICS-104(24mm) 38200 ICS-202(26mm) 39700 ICS-105(26mm) 37400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38300 ICS-105(27mm) 40300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 37800 ICS-105MMA(27) 39100 ICS-105PHR(28) 40500 ICS-105(28mm) 39600 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 39900 ICS-105(29mm) 39900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 40200 ICS-105(30mm) 40400 ICS-105(31mm) 41000 ICS-106(32mm) 41800 ICS-107(34mm) 54000
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 30 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. 4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Ma