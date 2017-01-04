BRIEF-TYLER TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES MODRIA
* MODRIA FOUNDERS, MANAGEMENT, AND EMPLOYEES JOINING TYLER WILL BE PART OF COURTS & JUSTICE DIVISION
Jan 4 Ford Motor Co :
* Ford and Toyota are creating a nonprofit called SmartDeviceLink Consortium to manage open source software for smartphone app development for vehicles
* Members of consortium include automakers Mazda Motor Corp , PSA Group, Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, and suppliers Elektrobit, Luxoft and Xevo
* Consortium will focus on increasing choice for consumers in how they connect and control their smartphone apps on the road
NEW YORK, May 30 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday said that markets are "probably fully priced at this moment," and that second-quarter earnings and growth could disappoint investors.