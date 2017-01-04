BRIEF-Protektor shareholders to vote on dividend payment of 3.0 million zlotys for 2016
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 5 Huada Automotive Technology Co Ltd
* Says it issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jbpvjO (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday made it harder for manufacturers and drug companies to control how their products are used or resold, ruling against printer company Lexmark International Inc in a patent dispute over its ink cartridges.