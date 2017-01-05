Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1345 GMT on Tuesday:
Jan 5 Chuou International Group Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 3,600 shares for 1.2 million yen in total in December, 2016
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26, 2016
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 112,700 shares for 49.4 million yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/URo0Tx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1345 GMT on Tuesday:
DUBAI, May 30 Most Gulf stock markets rose on Tuesday, with petrochemical shares pushing Saudi Arabia up, although Qatar dropped partly because of a fresh tumble by property firm Ezdan Holding.