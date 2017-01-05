Jan 5 Chuou International Group Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 3,600 shares for 1.2 million yen in total in December, 2016

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 112,700 shares for 49.4 million yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/URo0Tx

