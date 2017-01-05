BRIEF-Jana Partners says no longer party to any call options related to Whole Foods
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing
Jan 5 Hyundai Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says it received patent on Jan. 5, for cupholder for automobile


* Arrow Electronics named Citrix distributor in the U.S. and Canada