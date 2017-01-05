BRIEF-Prfoods Q1 group revenues up by 3.2 percent at 10.6 million euros
* SAYS Q1 GROUP REVENUES GREW TO 10.6 MILLION EUROS, BY 0.3 MILLION EUROS I.E. 3.2%
Jan 5 Teijin Ltd :
* Says it fully acquired the U.S.-based firm Continental Structural Plastics Holdings Corporation through its U.S-based subsidiary at $825 million
* Says previous plan disclosed on Sep. 13
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico