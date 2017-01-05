BRIEF-India's Bal Pharma posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Lab Genomics Co Ltd :
* Says Csquared Global Asset Management has acquired 480,307 shares of the co, and is holding 5.3 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake
* Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals announces granting of type-c meeting request by FDA and provides positive clinical trial update