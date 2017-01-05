Jan 5 Ryosan Co Ltd :

* Says co bought back 129,000 shares of its common stock for 446.7 million yen in Dec. 2016

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 11, 2016

* Says it repurchased 1.3 million shares for 4.16 billion yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016

