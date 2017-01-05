BRIEF-Prfoods Q1 group revenues up by 3.2 percent at 10.6 million euros
* SAYS Q1 GROUP REVENUES GREW TO 10.6 MILLION EUROS, BY 0.3 MILLION EUROS I.E. 3.2%
Jan 5 Joyful Honda Co Ltd :
* Says it to acquire two plots of land that located in Japan expected on Feb. 16
* Says transaction price of about 16.7 billion yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UQtkOf
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico