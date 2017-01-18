BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
** Drug maker Panacea Biotec Ltd surges as much as 17.4 pct to its highest since Dec 8, 2015
** U.S. FDA grants approval to Panacea to market a generic version of migraine drug Rizatriptan Benzoate tablet, the company said in a statement bit.ly/2k3k9rk
** Company plans to launch the drug through its distribution partner in the U.S. within Q1 2017
** Over 1.4 mln shares traded, more than 24 times the stock's 30-day average volume
** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage gain since Nov 1
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share