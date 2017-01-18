** Drug maker Panacea Biotec Ltd surges as much as 17.4 pct to its highest since Dec 8, 2015

** U.S. FDA grants approval to Panacea to market a generic version of migraine drug Rizatriptan Benzoate tablet, the company said in a statement bit.ly/2k3k9rk

** Company plans to launch the drug through its distribution partner in the U.S. within Q1 2017

** Over 1.4 mln shares traded, more than 24 times the stock's 30-day average volume

** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage gain since Nov 1