BRIEF-Perry Ellis international announces men's apparel, accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
Jan 5 Keiyo Co Ltd :
* Says co forms a business and capital alliance with DCM Holdings Co Ltd on Jan. 5
* Says co plans to issue new shares and distribute treasury stock of totaling 12.6 million shares to DCM Holdings via private placement and will raise 6.91 billion yen, with payment date on Jan. 20
* DCM Holdings will hold 19.31 percent of voting power in co and to be the top shareholder after transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZdSM21
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm