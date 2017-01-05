Jan 5 Keiyo Co Ltd :

* Says co forms a business and capital alliance with DCM Holdings Co Ltd on Jan. 5

* Says co plans to issue new shares and distribute treasury stock of totaling 12.6 million shares to DCM Holdings via private placement and will raise 6.91 billion yen, with payment date on Jan. 20

* DCM Holdings will hold 19.31 percent of voting power in co and to be the top shareholder after transaction

