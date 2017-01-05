Jan 5 Misawa Homes Co Ltd

* Says it completed issuance of totally 5,720,900 shares to Toyota Home via private placement on Jan. 5 for totally 5,000,066,600 yen

* Says Toyota Home's voting rights in the co increased to 51.23 percent from 29.03 percent after its ToB and the private placement

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AqWelJ

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)