BRIEF-India's Bal Pharma posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 EPS Holdings Inc :
* Says it repurchased 53,000 shares for 70,803,900 yen in total from Dec. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2016
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Nov. 18, 2016
* Says it repurchased 71,000 shares for 95,151,300 yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016
Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals announces granting of type-c meeting request by FDA and provides positive clinical trial update