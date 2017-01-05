BRIEF-Perry Ellis international announces men's apparel, accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
Jan 5 Sing Song Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its unit Singsong Ind Corp will sell land and building located in Gayang-dong, Gangseo-gu, Seoul, Korea, for 4.76 billion won
* Says buyer has changed to Coweaver Co.,Ltd from Seoul Housing and Communities Corporation
* Expected transaction settlement date is Jan. 5
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm