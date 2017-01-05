Jan 5 (Reuters) Comforia Residential Reit, Inc EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jul 31, 2017 Jul 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.17 Net 2.57 Div 4,610 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3282.T