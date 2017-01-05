BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 Industrial Securities Co Ltd
* Says its outstanding borrowing at 50.5 billion yuan ($7.34 billion) as of end-Dec 2016, up from 41.3 billion yuan as of end-Dec 2015
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iGUvoP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8799 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)