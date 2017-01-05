BRIEF-Perry Ellis international announces men's apparel, accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
Jan 5 Muyuan Foods Co Ltd
* Says hog sales at 811 million yuan ($117.84 million) in Dec, average selling prices up 4.2 percent m/m at 16.95 yuan/kg
* Says 2016 hog sales at 5.6 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hTO53M
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8821 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm