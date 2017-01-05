BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 BNK Financial Group Inc :
* Says National Pension Service became top shareholder of the company, replacing Lotte Confectionery Co.,Ltd and other 9 companies, effective Jan. 5
* Says National Pension Service has acquired additional stake from BNK Financial Group Inc, holding 12.4 percent stake(40.4 million shares) after the transaction
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)