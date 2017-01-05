Jan 5 Topfield Co Ltd :

* Says it issued 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 1 billion won

* Says conversion price has been adjusted to 3,138 won per share from 3,234 won per share, due to fall in market price

* Says shares can be converted to was increased to 318,674 shares from 309,214 shares

