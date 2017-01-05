BRIEF-Tradedoubler says has repurchased bonds
* Says has repurchased SEK 61 m of nominal value of its own bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
Jan 5 Topfield Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 1 billion won
* Says conversion price has been adjusted to 3,138 won per share from 3,234 won per share, due to fall in market price
* Says shares can be converted to was increased to 318,674 shares from 309,214 shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/hdGPHV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wow unlimited media announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and ticker symbol change to wow effective june 1, 2017