* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
Jan 5 Shenyang Jinbei Automotive Co Ltd
* Says it sold 1,838 vehicles in Dec versus 2,703 vehicles year ago
* Says it sold 23,191 vehicles in 2016, down 50.8 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jd0PaZ
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm