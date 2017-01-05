BRIEF-Perry Ellis international announces men's apparel, accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
Jan 5 Hanatour Service Inc :
* Says Eastspring Asset ManagementKorea Co.Ltd has sold 1.8 percent stake(205,570 shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 5.8 percent from 7.6 percent
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm