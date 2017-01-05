BRIEF-Perry Ellis international announces men's apparel, accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
Jan 5 Elec-Tech International Co Ltd
* Says Zhuhai intermediate court rules to auction 130 million shares owned by Wu Changjiang via taobao's auction platform due to dispute


* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm