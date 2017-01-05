BRIEF-Perry Ellis international announces men's apparel, accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
Jan 5 Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group Co Ltd
* Says hog sales up 16.4 percent y/y, average selling price up 2.1 percent y/y in Dec
* Says hog sales up 37.7 percent y/y, average selling price up 20.3 percent y/y in 2016
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j7fhNw
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm