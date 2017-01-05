Jan 5 Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group Co Ltd

* Says hog sales up 16.4 percent y/y, average selling price up 2.1 percent y/y in Dec

* Says hog sales up 37.7 percent y/y, average selling price up 20.3 percent y/y in 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j7fhNw

