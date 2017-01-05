BRIEF-Perry Ellis international announces men's apparel, accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
Jan 5 Hunan Friendship & Apollo Commercial Co Ltd
* Says it gets regulator's approval to issue 1.1 billion yuan ($159.82 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jd9bz6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8829 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm