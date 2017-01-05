Jan 5 TCL Corp

* Says it sold 3,403,970 smartphones in Dec, down 28.3 percent y/y

* Says it sold 38,984,280 smartphones in 2016, down 18.8 percent y/y

* Says it sold 2,076,898 LCD TVs in Dec, down 0.3 percent y/y

* Says it sold 20,507,010 LCD TVs in 2016, up 14.9 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hU3pgN

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)