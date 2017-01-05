BRIEF-India's Bal Pharma posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue new shares to fulfill working capital, with subscription record date on March 16
* Says last date before book closure is March 10
* Book closure period from March 12 to March 16
* Payment period for existing shareholders from March 20 to March 24
* Payment period for new shareholders from March 25 to March 28


* Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals announces granting of type-c meeting request by FDA and provides positive clinical trial update