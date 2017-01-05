BRIEF-Perry Ellis international announces men's apparel, accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
Jan 5 Murad Chia Jei Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Says co's Xiamen-based bio-tech unit signs patent license agreement with Jiangsu-based bio-tech firm, with period of validity of 20 years
* Says the Jiangsu-based bio-tech firm is granted to use hair follicle stem cells patent technology
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/O7LeWJ
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm