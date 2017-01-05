Jan 5 Murad Chia Jei Biotechnology Co Ltd :

* Says co's Xiamen-based bio-tech unit signs patent license agreement with Jiangsu-based bio-tech firm, with period of validity of 20 years

* Says the Jiangsu-based bio-tech firm is granted to use hair follicle stem cells patent technology

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/O7LeWJ

