BRIEF-Perry Ellis international announces men's apparel, accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
Jan 5 China National Medicines Corp Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 150 million yuan ($21.78 million) to help set up industry buyout fund worth 3.0 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iHfwzU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm