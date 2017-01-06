BRIEF-Tegna declares a dividend of 7 cents per share
* Declared a dividend of 7 cents per share, payable on July 3, 2017 to stockholders of record as of close of business on June 9, 2017
Jan 6 Hubei Jiuzhiyang Infrared System Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 16 percent to 18 percent, or to be 139.0 million yuan to 141.4 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 119.8 million yuan
* Comments that increased business scale is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/IK8h8Q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Declared a dividend of 7 cents per share, payable on July 3, 2017 to stockholders of record as of close of business on June 9, 2017
WASHINGTON, May 30 U.S. President Donald Trump's communications director is leaving the job, the White House said on Tuesday, as the president considers wider staff changes to try to contain political damage from probes into Russia and his presidential campaign.