** Wockhardt Ltd rises as much as 8.1 pct to its highest since Nov 21

** German drug regulator confirmed that Co's Ankaleshwar manufacturing unit, in northern state of Gujarat, complies with principles and guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practices, co said on Thursday bit.ly/2hWTo2v

** This allows Wockhardt to continue supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients across European Union

** Stock posts its biggest intraday pct gain since Sept 16