** Nifty IT index falls as much as 3.23 pct in its biggest pct loss since Nov 9; all stocks in the red

** Two U.S. Congressmen reintroduced bill to curb use of H-1B visas - The Economic Times reports bit.ly/2jajqQV

** Among provisions, bill would require employers to pay at least $100,000 per H-1B worker, up from $60,000

** Reintroduction of bill has raised concern about visa, immigration and visa cost issues in the United States - Dipen Shah, senior vice president, PCG Research at Kotak Securities

** HCL Technologies Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd down 3.6 pct each in biggest pct loss since Nov 9

** Infosys Ltd falls as much as 2.8 pct, Wipro Ltd up to 2.11 pct, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd declines as much as 3.31 pct