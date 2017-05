Jan 6 Hubei Wuchangyu Co Ltd :

* Says net loss of 2016 expected to be 30 million to 36 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 35.8 million yuan

* Says operating income less than the operating cost and expenses is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vT1leJ

