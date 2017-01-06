Jan 6 Michinoku Bank Ltd :

* Says the co to distribute 4.6 million shares of its treasury common stock through private placement to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

* Says the co to issue 30.4 million shares via public offering

* Says the co will raise 7.21 billion yen in total to fund working capital

Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/bgdbs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)